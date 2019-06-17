Mixed trend in sugar market

Sugar prices at Vashi ruled mixed and remained unchanged at naka-mill level on Monday on routine normal activities. On Saturday, 18-20 mills sold38,000 – 40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,150 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,130-3,180 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,222-3,252 and M-grade ₹3,242-3,352. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,200-3,230 and M-grade ₹3,230 – 3,320.