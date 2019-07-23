Mixed trend in sugar market

Sugar prices ruled mixed at Vashi spot market on the second consecutive day. Arrivals at Vashi were 55-56 and local dispatches were at same level. On Monday evening, merely 14-16 mills sold 34,000-35,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,120 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,120-3,170 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,186-3,232 and M-grade ₹3,212-3,316. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 and M-grade ₹3,205-3,295.