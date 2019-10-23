Mixed trend in sugar market

Sugar market witnessed mixed trend on Wednesday. Bulk buying seen weakening keeping market sentiments steady at the end of the day. At Vashi prices went up by ₹10-15 said sources. Arrivals at Vashi were 60 – 61 truck loads and local dispatches were at same level. On Tuesday 15-16 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,130-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,240-3,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,232-3,372 and M-grade ₹3,432-3,562. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,245-3,305 and M-grade ₹3,345-3,495.