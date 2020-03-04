Mixed trend in sugar market

Mixed trend was witnessed at Vashi sugar market on Wednesday. Sugar prices in spot gained by over ₹20 on renewed local demand while naka rates were down by ₹5 on reselling pressure. Mill tender rates were steady with normal volumes. Stock burden forced producers to sell at prevailing rates, resulting in ease of supply in local markets. Morale was positive, said sources.

Arrivals and local dispatches remained at par at 58-60 truckloads. On Tuesday, 18-20 mills sold about 54,000-55,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,230 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,380 of M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates: S-grade ₹3,242-3,392 and M-grade ₹3,362- 3,586.

Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,205-3,245 and M- grade ₹3,255-3,415. Our Correspondent