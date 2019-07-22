Commodities

Mixed trend in sugar prices

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on July 22, 2019 Published on July 22, 2019

Sugar prices were mixed on Vashi market and remained steady at naka and mill levels on Monday on sufficient supply amid limited demands. On Saturday, 12-14 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,120 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,120-3,170 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,170-3,232 and M-grade ₹3,226-3,326. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 and M-grade ₹3,205-3,295.

Published on July 22, 2019
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tickerplant ties up with S&P Global Platts to provide energy information