Mixed trend in sugar prices

Sugar prices were mixed on Vashi market and remained steady at naka and mill levels on Monday on sufficient supply amid limited demands. On Saturday, 12-14 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,120 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,120-3,170 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,170-3,232 and M-grade ₹3,226-3,326. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 and M-grade ₹3,205-3,295.