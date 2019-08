Sugar prices at Vashi ruled mixed and remained unchanged at the naka and mill level on Monday on routine demand, supply and volume. On Saturday, 22-24 mills sold 64,000-65,000 bags at ₹3,140-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,320 of M-grade. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,230-3,300 and M-grade ₹3,300-3,400.