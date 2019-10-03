Commodities

Mixed trend in sugar prices

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on October 03, 2019 Published on October 03, 2019

Sugar prices at Vashi ruled mixed and upper mill – naka level remained steady on Thursday.

On Wednesday21-22 mills sold 68,000-70,000 bags at ₹3,130-3,230 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,250-3,390 of M-grade.The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,272-3,412 and M-grade ₹3,402-3,572. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,220-3,360and M-grade ₹3,390-3,530.

sugar (commodity)
