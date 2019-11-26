Mixed trend in sugar prices

Sugar prices at Vashi ruled mixed and gained by ₹10 at the Naka level, tracking the steady trend at the mill level on Tuesday. On Monday, 16-18 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,230 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,400 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,232-3,330 and M-grade ₹3,382-3,562. Naka delivery rates were: S-grade ₹3,235-3,325 and M-grade ₹3,410-3,535.