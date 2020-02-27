Mixed trend in sugar prices

How cloud computing is helping make Apollo Tyres fitter
The company believes it has benefited from Oracle’s applications suite
Sugar prices at Vashi ruled mixed with ₹5-10 volatility and remained unchanged at naka and mill level on Thursday on sluggish demand, supply and volumes. Lifting pressure on stockiest amid limited local demand kept market range-bound. Producer continued selling at prevailing rates. Morale was steady, traders said.
Arrivals and local dispatches remained at par at 58-60 truckloads and local dispatches were at 55-56 truckloads. Freight rates increased to ₹80-110 per quintal. Inventory at Vashi market increased to about 115-120 truckloads. Due to the month-end, volume remained limited at all levels.
On Wednesday, 18-20 mills sold 48,000-50,000 bags at steady level ₹3,100-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade.
The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates : S-grade ₹3,250-3,386and M-grade ₹3,352- 3,592.
Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,205-3,285 and M- grade ₹3,275-3,475.
