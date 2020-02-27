Commodities

Mixed trend in sugar prices

February 27, 2020

Sugar prices at Vashi ruled mixed with ₹5-10 volatility and remained unchanged at naka and mill level on Thursday on sluggish demand, supply and volumes. Lifting pressure on stockiest amid limited local demand kept market range-bound. Producer continued selling at prevailing rates. Morale was steady, traders said.

Arrivals and local dispatches remained at par at 58-60 truckloads and local dispatches were at 55-56 truckloads. Freight rates increased to ₹80-110 per quintal. Inventory at Vashi market increased to about 115-120 truckloads. Due to the month-end, volume remained limited at all levels.

On Wednesday, 18-20 mills sold 48,000-50,000 bags at steady level ₹3,100-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates : S-grade ₹3,250-3,386and M-grade ₹3,352- 3,592.

Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,205-3,285 and M- grade ₹3,275-3,475.

