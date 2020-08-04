Commodities

Mixed trend in sugar prices

Sugar prices showed a mixed trend on Tuesday on eased local and bulk demand amid enough supply from producing level. At Vashi, rates were ₹5- 10 higher because of lower tracking selling pressure at the mill level. Due to heavy rain in the city and related disturbances, activities were limited at Vashi with a thin presence of traders and brokers. Morale was steady, said sources.

Arrivals at Vashi were 35-37 truckloads (each of 10 tonnes) and local dispatches were 32-33 truckloads. The inventory at Vashi increased to 88-90 truckloads. The freight rates were stable at ₹85-100 per bag.

On Saturday evening, 15-16 mills offered tenders and sold 26,000-27,000 bags at ₹3,150-3,210 (₹3,150-3,210) for S-grade, and ₹3,250-3,310 (₹3,240-3,310) for M-grade.

On the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association, spot rates were (₹/quintal):

S-grade: ₹3,296-3,382 (₹3,302-Rs 3,382); M-grade: ₹3,420-3,590 (₹3,410-3,580).

Naka delivery rates were (₹/quintal): S-grade ₹3,260-3,320 (₹3,260-3,320); M-grade ₹3,380-3,430 (₹3,380-3,430) .

