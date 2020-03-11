Mixed trend in sugar

Sugar market ruled mixed on Wednesday as prices declined at mill level, narrowing gap in premium for fine/bold variety. At the Vashi wholesale market, spot rates were up/down by ₹10-15 a quintal in line with quality. Naka rates were down by ₹10. Arrivals and local dispatches remained at par at 62-63 truck loads. On Tuesday, 20 mills offered tenders and sold about 48,000-50,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,210 for S-grade and ₹3,210-3,360 for M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,232-3,392 and M-grade ₹3,342-3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,195-3,235 and M- grade ₹3,245-3,405.