Commodities

Mixed trend in sugar

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

Sugar market ruled mixed on Wednesday as prices declined at mill level, narrowing gap in premium for fine/bold variety. At the Vashi wholesale market, spot rates were up/down by ₹10-15 a quintal in line with quality. Naka rates were down by ₹10. Arrivals and local dispatches remained at par at 62-63 truck loads. On Tuesday, 20 mills offered tenders and sold about 48,000-50,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,210 for S-grade and ₹3,210-3,360 for M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,232-3,392 and M-grade ₹3,342-3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,195-3,235 and M- grade ₹3,245-3,405.

Published on March 11, 2020
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cardamom afternoon auctions cancelled due to poor arrival