Mixed trend in sugar

Sugar prices at Vashi ruled mixed on Wednesday. Higher retail demand for S-grade lifted prices by ₹10-20 while selling pressure depressed prices for M-grade by ₹10-15. On Tuesday, about 19-20 mills offered tenders and sold about 44,000-45,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 for S-grade and ₹3,210-3,350 for M-grade.Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates: S-grade ₹3,232-3.322 (₹3,222-3,302) and M-grade ₹3,316-3,572 (₹3,332–3,572). Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,180-₹3,220 (₹3,180-₹3,220) and M-grade ₹3,250-₹3,395 (₹3,250-₹3,395).