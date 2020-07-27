Mixed trend in sugar

Sugar prices at the Vashi wholesale market showed a mixed trend on Monday. Naka and mill tender rates were lower by ₹10 a quintal as per quality.

Arrivals were at 28-30 truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches, too, were at the same level. Inventories were about 90- 95 loads. Freight rates were hovering near ₹80-100 a bag.

On Saturday evening, 10-12 mills offered tenders and sold about 14,000-15,000 bags at ₹3,160-3,230 for S-grade and ₹3,250-3,330 for M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,320-3,382 and M-grade 3,416-3,580. Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,270-3,330 and M-grade 3,370-3,430.