Mixed trend in sugar

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
Sugar prices at the Vashi wholesale market showed a mixed trend on Monday. Naka and mill tender rates were lower by ₹10 a quintal as per quality.
Arrivals were at 28-30 truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches, too, were at the same level. Inventories were about 90- 95 loads. Freight rates were hovering near ₹80-100 a bag.
On Saturday evening, 10-12 mills offered tenders and sold about 14,000-15,000 bags at ₹3,160-3,230 for S-grade and ₹3,250-3,330 for M-grade.
The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,320-3,382 and M-grade 3,416-3,580. Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,270-3,330 and M-grade 3,370-3,430.
