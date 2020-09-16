Mixed trend in sugar

Sugar prices at the Vashi wholesale market ruled mixed on Wednesday. Prices of S-grade declined by ₹18-20 a quintal, while M-grade ruled unchanged.

Naka and mill tender rates were steady as producers continued to sell at prevailing rates. Arrivals and local dispatches remained at par with routine volumes. Morale was weak, said sources.

Arrivals at Vashi were about 42-43 truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches were at the same level. Inventories at the terminal market were about 95-100 truck loads. Freight rates were steady at ₹80-95 per bag.

On Tuesday evening, about 18 mills sold about 40,000 – 42,000 bags at ₹3,150 –3,220 for S-grade and ₹3,240 – 3,320 for M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,282 – 3,352 and M-grade 3,386 – 3,502 .

Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,245 - 3,315 and M-grade 3,365 – 3,415.