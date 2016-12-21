Mixed trend in sugar

Sugar prices on the Vashi declined by ₹10-15 a quintal for fair quality, while it ruled steady for the fine variety. Naka and mill tender rates unchanged but the volume at mill and market level improved on back of higher demand. Inventory at Vashi remained stable at 110-115 truck loads and arrivals were enough to match the local demand. Freight rates were steady.

Arrivals to the Vashi market were at 60-61 truck loads and local dispatches were at the same level. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates:S-grade ₹3,540-3,740 (3,542-3,751) and M-grade ₹3,626-3,876 (3,622-3,876). Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,510-3,600 (3,510-3,600) and M-grade ₹3,590-3,670 (3,590-3,670).