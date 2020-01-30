Mixed trend in turmeric market

Turmeric prices showed a mixed trend in the Erode market on Thursday, with new arrivals fetching higher prices and those of old turmeric falling. “The new Mysore 8 variety has started arriving and a couple of days back, it was sold at ₹7,000 a quintal, but today it rose by ₹250 a quintal for one or two lots (15 or 30 bags). With the arrival of new turmeric, the price of old turmeric went down by ₹100 a quintal. The arrival of new turmeric may improve soon. On Thursday, only 300 bags of new turmeric arrived,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, the new turmeric was sold at ₹6,099-7,369 a quintal of finger turmeric and ₹5,859-6,528 a quintal of root variety. The old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,711-6,889 and root variety at ₹5,555-6,309. Of the total arrival of 3,341 bags of turmeric 1,475 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee the old turmeric was sold at ₹5,691-6,899 and root variety at ₹5,299-6,389. Of the arrival of 741 bags, 253 were sold. Our Correspondent