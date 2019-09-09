Mixed trend in turmeric price

Mixed trend in turmeric prices were experienced in Erode on Monday.

Due to quality the price of the finger turmeric was decreased by ₹350 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard and it was improved by ₹100 a quintal at the Regulated Marketing Committee. In other markets there was no major change in price. There was no major change in root variety price.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,700-7,216 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹5,222-6,659 . Out of 1,215 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 559 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,960-7,400 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹5,407-6,513 a quintal. 533 bags of turmeric were kept for sale, of which 256 bags were sold.