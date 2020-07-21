Commodities

Mixed trend in turmeric

Spot turmeric prices registered a decline at the markets in Erode due to poor quality arrivals, while on futures prices jumped by ₹100 a quintal.

Finger turmeric lost ₹200 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard and ₹100 at the Regulated Marketing Committee. 60 per cent of the arrivals was sold.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,255-6,239 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,699-5,633. Of the arrival of 1,318 bags, only 486 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric went for ₹4,839-6,091 a quintal, root variety for ₹4,319-5,639. Of the 571 bags on offer, 545 were traded.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,009-6,033 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,558-5,659. All the 443 bags kept for sale found takers.

Published on July 21, 2020
