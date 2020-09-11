mjunction adds HPG as new e-auction category

mjunction services limited, India’s largest B2B e-commerce company, has added Hydrogenated Pyrolysis Gasoline (HPG), from Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), as a new e-auction category.

HPG is a by-product generated in the process of polymer production by cracking higher chain hydrocarbons such as natural gas and naphtha. One of its primary uses is for benzene recovery by fractional distillation, which is used in various applications such as adhesives and paints.

According to Vinaya Varma, MD, mjunction, the team designed a platform to provide the best solution for BCPL. “I am happy that we enabled market-driven price discovery and played our part in optimum disposal of this hazardous substance,” he was quoted as per a company release.

Nearly 40 buyers pan-India participated in these e-auctions, and ‘mjunction’ engaged with all the buyers till the entire fulfilment process was completed, it further added.