Moderate gains in spot rubber

Spot rubber continued to make moderate gains on Monday. RSS 4 firmed up to ₹144 (143) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. Another firm closing in global trendsetters and the enquiries from major consuming industries kept the commodity in green throughout the day.

June futures dropped to ₹145 (145.17) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹127.69 (126.77) at Bangkok. May futures firmed up to ₹134.64 (132.53) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 144 (143); RSS-5: 141 (140); ISNR 20: 129.50 (129) and Latex (60% drc): 97 (96).