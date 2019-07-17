Commodities

Monsoon delay lift pulses

Indore | Updated on July 17, 2019 Published on July 17, 2019

Report of decline in sowing area and the delay in monsoon have lifted moong prices in Indore mandis in the past one week by ₹200 with moong (bold) being quoted at ₹5,800-5,900 a quintal on Wednesday, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,500. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,150-7,250, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,350-7,450, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,750-7,850 a quintal. Tur (Maharashtra) was quoted at ₹6,000-6,050 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹5,300-5,500. Our Correspondent

pulses (commodity)
