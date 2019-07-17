Monsoon delay lift pulses

Report of decline in sowing area and the delay in monsoon have lifted moong prices in Indore mandis in the past one week by ₹200 with moong (bold) being quoted at ₹5,800-5,900 a quintal on Wednesday, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,500. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,150-7,250, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,350-7,450, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,750-7,850 a quintal. Tur (Maharashtra) was quoted at ₹6,000-6,050 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹5,300-5,500. Our Correspondent