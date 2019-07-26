Commodities

Monsoon lift pulses

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on July 26, 2019 Published on July 26, 2019

Despite slack physical demand, the majority of pulse seeds traded higher with the monsoon playing spoilsport. Masur (bold) quoted at ₹4,200 a quintal, while masur (medium) ruled at ₹3,900. Masur dal, however, ruled flat with masur dal (medium) quoted at ₹5,450-5,550, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,650- 5,750 a quintal. Moong (bold) quoted at ₹5,700-5,900, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,500.

pulses (commodity)
