Mooncakes are boosting the demand for palm oil

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
China’s escalating trade war with the U.S. as well as an upcoming autumn festival are stoking the Asian country’s appetite for a certain golden oil.
The world’s top commodity importer almost tripled palm oil imports from Malaysia during the first 25 days of this month as deepening trade tensions with the U.S. lower supplies of soybean oil, sending buyers hunting for an alternative. That’s just as consumption increases ahead of the Mid-Autumn festival, celebrated on September 13 this year, where the palm is a key ingredient in fried foods and seasonal treats such as mooncakes.
Read also: 5% duty mooted on Malaysian palm oil imports
Palm oil shipments from Malaysia, the world’s second-biggest producer, to China surged 177 per cent from a month earlier to 265,045 tonnes between August 1-25, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services. China may import a record 6.7 million tonnes of the world’s most-consumed cooking oil in the year from October, according to the China National Grain and Oils Information Centre, as the trade war and the spread of African swine fever curtail supplies of soybeans, leading to lower output in soyoil.
Soybean oil inventories have dropped in China so they must be having an edible oil shortage, said Sathia Varqa, owner of Palm Oil Analytics in Singapore. There’s nowhere to turn except to the golden oil palm.
A jump in exports could further support benchmark palm oil prices in Malaysia, which climbed to a six-month high on Monday on expectations of a boost in demand. Still, Varqa warns that a further price rally risks eroding Chinas appetite for the Malaysian product.
Indonesia has a bigger market share and is cheaper, so it may still dominate China’s demand, Varqa said.
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
The new, premium alternative to Ertiga is on predictable lines, and yet promising
Revenue growth to improve, with a pipeline of projects expected to come on stream
Good after-market sales should drive growth
Delay in the resolution of the bank’s bad loans can weigh on the weak capital base
The stock of Sadbhav Engineering gained 11.3 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday. After ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...