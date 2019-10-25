More Kerala dealers to be present in cardamom auctions

A strong and steady cardamom market seems to have prompted Kerala dealers to actively participate in the auctions to be held at Bodi on Friday.

According to traders, Kerala dealers unlike their TN counterparts have stayed away from the market due to price fluctuations. But the firming up of prices has ensured their increased participation in the last few days. The market, which is likely to go strong amidst low arrivals, is also witnessing a holiday mood on account of Diwali festival season.

The quantity on arrival in the morning auctions to be conducted by MAS Enterprises Spices Board e-auction centre, Bodi was more than 32 tonnes. However, the arrival was slightly lower in the afternoon auctions at 30 tonnes.

Trading delay in pepper market

Pepper trading has been delayed on Friday morning following Dhantheras festival at Kochi market. Trading likely to be held in the afternoon at India Pepper and Spice Trade Association (IPSTA), traders said.