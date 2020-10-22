Commodities

Mustard in bull grip

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 22, 2020 Published on October 22, 2020

Amidst declining arrival, strong buying support and rise in futures, uptrend continued in mustard seeds in Madhya Pradesh with mustard seeds (Nimari) today being quoted at ₹ 4,900-4,950 a quintal.

In Neemuch mandi also, mustard seeds traded higher with mustard seeds (best quality) today rising to ₹ 5,220-5,431, while mustard seeds (medium) was quoted at ₹ 5,000-5,185 a quintal, respectively. In futures, mustard seeds were quoted higher with its November and December contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹ 5,773 (+77) and ₹ 5,769 (+61) a quintal, respectively.

Weak availability of mustard seeds with the crushers also lifted plant deliveries of mustard seeds for Jaipur line today to ₹ 5,900-5,905 a quintal. The arrival of mustard seeds across the country today was recorded at 1.25 lakh bags. Rajasthan led the arrival with 70,000 bags, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15,000 bags, Gujarat - 8,000 bags, MP - 7,000 bags, Haryana/Punjab - 5,000 bagsa, while 20,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 22, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.