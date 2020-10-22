Mustard in bull grip

Amidst declining arrival, strong buying support and rise in futures, uptrend continued in mustard seeds in Madhya Pradesh with mustard seeds (Nimari) today being quoted at ₹ 4,900-4,950 a quintal.

In Neemuch mandi also, mustard seeds traded higher with mustard seeds (best quality) today rising to ₹ 5,220-5,431, while mustard seeds (medium) was quoted at ₹ 5,000-5,185 a quintal, respectively. In futures, mustard seeds were quoted higher with its November and December contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹ 5,773 (+77) and ₹ 5,769 (+61) a quintal, respectively.

Weak availability of mustard seeds with the crushers also lifted plant deliveries of mustard seeds for Jaipur line today to ₹ 5,900-5,905 a quintal. The arrival of mustard seeds across the country today was recorded at 1.25 lakh bags. Rajasthan led the arrival with 70,000 bags, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15,000 bags, Gujarat - 8,000 bags, MP - 7,000 bags, Haryana/Punjab - 5,000 bagsa, while 20,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.