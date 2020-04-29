Muted demand drags down pepper

The closing down of primary markets in Idukki and Wayanad and a muted demand —both from buyers and sellers — have pulled down pepper prices in Kochi by ₹1 per kg on Wednesday.

The arrivals were mainly from the plains of Malappuram region, which stood at hardly 10 tonnes. The prices of ungarbled varieties realised ₹312 per kg, while MG1 garbled garnered ₹332. New pepper was quoted at ₹302.

According to Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices, the strict monitoring of police in the primary trade centres of Idukki and Wayanad has restricted trading activities in these areas. The dispatch from Idukki has came to a standstill due to the closing down of the market. Likewise, the declaration of the transhipment stations of Indore (MP), Salem and Erode in Tamil Nadu as hotspots has affected the movement of pepper to North India, he said.

The emerging situation has forced big transporters to hold the consignments in Kochi itself and move the cargo until the situation improves, he added.