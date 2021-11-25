Natural gas, crude oil down on MCX; guar gum and guar seed up on NCDEX

Natural gas and crude oil futures were quoted lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the afternoon hour of trading on Thursday, and aluminium and nickel futures were the top gainers.

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), guar gum and guar seed were the top gainers on Thursday afternoon, and steel long and jeera futures were quoted lower.

The December futures of aluminium were trading at ₹218.40 against the previous close of ₹216.15, up by 1.04 per cent. The Nickel December futures were trading at ₹1,598.90 against the previous close of ₹1,585.80, an increase of 0.83 per cent.

The December futures of natural gas and crude oil were down by 1.06 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively, in the afternoon trading on MCX. Natural gas December futures were trading at ₹381.20 against the close of ₹387.40, and the crude oil December futures were trading at ₹5,853 against the previous close of ₹5,861.

NCDEX

On NCDEX, the December futures of guar gum and guar seed were up by 2.98 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively, on Thursday afternoon trading.

On NCDEX, the guar gum December futures were trading at ₹11214 against the close of ₹10,890, and the December futures of guar seed were trading at ₹6,133 against the previous close of ₹6,045.

On Thursday afternoon, the December futures of steel long and jeera were down by 1.27 per cent and 1.22 per cent, respectively, on NCDEX.

The December futures of steel long were trading at ₹42,900 against the previous close of ₹43,450, and the jeera December futures were trading at ₹16160 against the close of ₹16,360.