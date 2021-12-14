Natural gas down on MCX; castor, jeera gain on NCDEX

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
December natural gas futures declined by 2.69 per cent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday afternoon as globally prices dropped on the forecast of a mild winter this year. On MCX, December natural gas futures were trading at ₹289.40 against the previous close of ₹297.40 on Tuesday afternoon.
Reports said the forecast of milder than normal weather in the US during this month affected the price of natural gas. Market participants felt this would lead to lower demand for the commodity for heating. January futures of natural gas were trading $3.781 on NYMEX, down by 0.34 per cent.
On MCX, the December copper futures gained 0.16 per cent in the Tuesday afternoon trading. The December copper futures were trading at ₹732.90 on Tuesday afternoon as against the previous close of ₹731.75.
Market participants felt that the operations of the largest copper mine in Peru are likely to remain affected as wage negotiations are yet to reach a consensus. In addition to this, the demand from China is likely to go up as the country is targeting to support growth to a reasonable range during next year.
On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the December futures of castorseed and jeera gained 1.79 per cent and 1.20 per cent, respectively, on Tuesday afternoon trading.
The December castorseed futures were trading at ₹6,158 on NCDEX as against the previous close of ₹6,050, and the December jeera futures were trading at ₹16,070 on Tuesday afternoon against the previous close of ₹15,880.
On Tuesday afternoon, the December steel (long) futures were trading at ₹43,200 on NCDEX as against the previous close of ₹44,660, down by 3.23 per cent.
