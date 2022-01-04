Natural gas futures up, crude oil down on MCX

Various global factors and demands from major economies have helped the upward movement in natural gas price. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), January natural gas futures were trading at ₹285.80 on Tuesday afternoon as against the previous close of ₹278.20, up by 2.73 per cent.

February futures of natural gas were trading $3.853 on the NYMEX, up by 1 per cent.

Market reports noted that Indonesia’s ban on the export of thermal coal to help its domestic power plants could have led to the demand for LNG from major economies such as India, China, Japan and South Korea. This has made Europe to compete for natural gas cargoes.

The flow of gas from Russia to Europe came down during the end of December. Market reports noted that shipments of natural gas to Germany, via Russia’s Yamal-Europe link, have been stopped for around a fortnight.

Crude futures

Meanwhile, crude oil futures that opened marginally higher on Tuesday morning were trading lower during afternoon.

On the MCX, January crude oil futures were trading at ₹5,669 on Tuesday afternoon against the previous close of ₹5,677, down by 0.14 per cent.

March Brent oil futures were at $78.97, down by 0.01 per cent and February crude oil futures on WTI at $76.06, down by 0.03 per cent.

Market participants are now looking at the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and allies meet, including Russia, which is scheduled for later in the day (January 4). According to market reports, the group is planning to stick to its original plan to increase the crude oil output by 400,000 barrels a day in February.

Market reports also noted that OPEC+ is unlikely to change the plan considering the current price outlook and with no new Covid restrictions by different countries. However, the US administration is seeking a production increase, the reports noted.

NCDEX

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), January contracts of cotton seed oil cake were trading at ₹3,175 on Tuesday afternoon against the previous close of ₹3,144, up by 0.99 per cent.

April contracts of turmeric (farmer polished) were trading at ₹9,950 on Tuesday afternoon as against the previous close of ₹10,044, down by 0.94 per cent.