Natural gas futures up, crude oil down on MCX

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Various global factors and demands from major economies have helped the upward movement in natural gas price. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), January natural gas futures were trading at ₹285.80 on Tuesday afternoon as against the previous close of ₹278.20, up by 2.73 per cent.
February futures of natural gas were trading $3.853 on the NYMEX, up by 1 per cent.
Market reports noted that Indonesia’s ban on the export of thermal coal to help its domestic power plants could have led to the demand for LNG from major economies such as India, China, Japan and South Korea. This has made Europe to compete for natural gas cargoes.
The flow of gas from Russia to Europe came down during the end of December. Market reports noted that shipments of natural gas to Germany, via Russia’s Yamal-Europe link, have been stopped for around a fortnight.
Meanwhile, crude oil futures that opened marginally higher on Tuesday morning were trading lower during afternoon.
On the MCX, January crude oil futures were trading at ₹5,669 on Tuesday afternoon against the previous close of ₹5,677, down by 0.14 per cent.
March Brent oil futures were at $78.97, down by 0.01 per cent and February crude oil futures on WTI at $76.06, down by 0.03 per cent.
Market participants are now looking at the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and allies meet, including Russia, which is scheduled for later in the day (January 4). According to market reports, the group is planning to stick to its original plan to increase the crude oil output by 400,000 barrels a day in February.
Market reports also noted that OPEC+ is unlikely to change the plan considering the current price outlook and with no new Covid restrictions by different countries. However, the US administration is seeking a production increase, the reports noted.
On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), January contracts of cotton seed oil cake were trading at ₹3,175 on Tuesday afternoon against the previous close of ₹3,144, up by 0.99 per cent.
April contracts of turmeric (farmer polished) were trading at ₹9,950 on Tuesday afternoon as against the previous close of ₹10,044, down by 0.94 per cent.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...