Natural gas gains on MCX in line with rise in Europe; rubber down

December natural gas futures gained 0.58 per cent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday afternoon trading following a rising trend in Europe. they were trading at ₹294 against the previous close of ₹292.30.

January futures of natural gas were trading $3.871 on NYMEX, up by 1.49 per cent.

Natural gas futures, which went down by almost 10 per cent on Monday, gained in the Tuesday trading tracking gains in Europe.

Market participants felt that higher prices in Europe controlled the losses after mild weather forecasts. This forecast had brought down the futures by more than 11 per cent in the beginning of the week.

On MCX, December rubber futures were trading at ₹17,700 on Friday afternoon against the previous close of ₹17,996, down by 1.64 per cent.

According to reports, rubber futures in Japan also came down on Friday following the restrictions in some countries to control the spread of omicron variant of corona virus.

NCDEX

December soyabean futures were trading at ₹6,511, up 1.65 per cent, on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on Friday afternoon against the previous close of ₹6,405.

December futures of guar gum were down by 1.52 per cent to ₹10,215 as against the previous close of ₹10,373.

Guar gum falls when crude oil prices drop as the commodity is used in oil extraction. December crude oil futures were down by 0.33 per cent on MCX today.