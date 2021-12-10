Natural gas gains on MCX in line with rise in Europe; rubber down

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
December natural gas futures gained 0.58 per cent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday afternoon trading following a rising trend in Europe. they were trading at ₹294 against the previous close of ₹292.30.
January futures of natural gas were trading $3.871 on NYMEX, up by 1.49 per cent.
Natural gas futures, which went down by almost 10 per cent on Monday, gained in the Tuesday trading tracking gains in Europe.
Market participants felt that higher prices in Europe controlled the losses after mild weather forecasts. This forecast had brought down the futures by more than 11 per cent in the beginning of the week.
On MCX, December rubber futures were trading at ₹17,700 on Friday afternoon against the previous close of ₹17,996, down by 1.64 per cent.
According to reports, rubber futures in Japan also came down on Friday following the restrictions in some countries to control the spread of omicron variant of corona virus.
December soyabean futures were trading at ₹6,511, up 1.65 per cent, on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on Friday afternoon against the previous close of ₹6,405.
December futures of guar gum were down by 1.52 per cent to ₹10,215 as against the previous close of ₹10,373.
Guar gum falls when crude oil prices drop as the commodity is used in oil extraction. December crude oil futures were down by 0.33 per cent on MCX today.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...