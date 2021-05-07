Commodities

NCCL appoints two new directors, chairman tenure extended

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 07, 2021

Praveena Kala and Harshvardhan Raghunath on board

National Commodity Clearing has appointed Praveena Kala and Harshvardhan Raghunath as public interest directors on the board.

Kala is an expert in banking and management while Raghunath has experience in the field of finance and risk management.

The tenure of existing chairman of the governing board Ramaseshan and PID Shanti Srikanth was extended for 3 years, said the clearing corporation. The tenure of all the PIDs would be effective May 11.

Earlier, the reconstitution of the Governing Board of Directors along with the appointment of two new PIDs and reappointment of two existing PIDs for three years was approved by Sebi, said NCCL.

Published on May 07, 2021

