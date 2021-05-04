NCDEX daily turnover quadruples as agri commodities zoom to new highs

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), an agriculture-focused derivatives exchange, has reported that its average daily turnover more than quadrupled to ₹2,905 crore in April from ₹698 crore registered during the same month a year ago.
Price of most agriculture commodities linked to the international market has hit a new high due to excess liquidity in the system. The exchange had captured over 80 per cent market share in April despite the disruption cased by Covid-19 pandemic during the month.
The average open interest also increased 92 per cent year-on-year to 876,600 tonne. The exchange delivered 44,646 tonnes of commodities in April, an increase of 44 per cent year-on-year. Refined soy oil, RM seed, chana, soybean and cotton seed oilcake were the top-traded derivatives contracts during the month.
The average daily turnover in refined soy oil was ₹685 crore, making it the country’s top-traded agri-derivative contract in April, while it was ₹551 crore in for RM seed. Contracts in chana, soybean and cotton seed oilcake posted an average daily turnover of ₹506 crore, ₹474 crore and ₹246 crore during the month.
Similarly, the average daily turnover in the evening session crossed ₹200 crore in April, indicating an enhanced alignment of internationally referenceable commodities such as refined soy oil, kapas and steel with the global market.
Kapil Dev, Chief Business and Products said the sharp growth in volumes since last few months and April in particular indicates that agri-value chain participants have been using the NCDEX platform more aggressively for hedging during the extremely volatile agri-commodity market.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...