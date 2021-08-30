Commodities

NCDEX to launch futures in Soydex

Updated on August 30, 2021

The index is based on the liquid soyabean and refined soya oil contracts traded on the NCDEX

NCDEX, the country’s largest agriculture-based commodity exchange, will start trading in futures of soydex from Tuesday.

Initially, futures contract on the index expiring in September and October will be available for trading.

The exchange has waived off transaction charges on Soydex futures till November 30 to boost investors’ interest. The initial margin has been fixed at 10 per cent and extreme loss margin of one per cent.

Soydex provides real-time commodity futures price index, designed to provide exposure of soya complex commodity to market participants. The index is based on the liquid soyabean and refined soya oil futures contracts traded on NCDEX.

The index will act as an important tool in benchmarking and trading for the market, said the exchange.

