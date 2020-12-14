NCDEX to re-launch jaggery futures from today

Agriculture-focussed National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange will re-launch the Gur (jaggery) futures contract on Tuesday.

The futures contract will have Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh as basis centre and the trading unit will be 10 tonnes.

India is the world’s largest producer of gur accounting for 60 per cent of the global output with Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra being the top producing States .

The contract will be available for all monthly expiries except for May and October in 2021. The price quotation will be ₹/Mann or Mound (about 40 kg).

Vijay Kumar, Managing Director, NCDEX, said the exchange will be fulfilling the long-pending industry demand with launch of gur. Though India is a global leader in gur production, there was no price benchmark at producer or trader level.

The new futures contract will be an efficient tool for price discovery and dissemination for prices for the commodity. Having a price benchmark not only makes risk management easier but also ensures better decision-making for value chain participants, he said.

Output, exports

Brazil occupies the top slot as exporter of the commodity as India’s production is absorbed by the domestic market itself.

The US, China and Indonesia are major importers of gur. India accounted for about 8.17 million tonnes of the global gur production of 13.6 million tonnes in 2018. Uttar Pradesh leads the production chart with 47 per cent of output, followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu sharing 21 per cent, 8 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

Kapil Dev, Head of Business and Products, NCDEX, said gur is widely used in food products, distilleries and for medicinal purposes.

The futures contract would help primary producers, traders, consumers and other stakeholders in managing price volatility and hedging the price risk, he added.

Gur or jaggery is a pure, traditional, unrefined form of sweetener. This is a low-grade, non-centrifugal, ancient sweetening agent in India and other countries. It is different from Khandsari sugar, which is a finely granulated, crystallised sugar that contains 94-98 per cent sucrose.

It differs from refined sugar to the extent that the latter mainly consists of glucose and fructose, while the former contains glucose and sucrose. Unlike in refined Sugar, gur also has minerals and vitamins.