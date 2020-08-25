NCDEX to re-launch sesame futures

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The National Commodity and. Derivatives Exchange will re-launch the ‘Natural Whitish Sesame seeds’ (‘til’) futures contract, adding another product to its oilseeds portfolio.
The sesame seeds futures contract will be made available for trading from Wednesday with Unjha (Gujarat) as the basis centre and Rajkot as the additional delivery centre.
Contracts expiring in October, November and December will be available for trading.
Vijay Kumar, Managing Director, NCDEX, said India is a major exporter of sesame seeds and the new contract will help boost farmers profit by widening the country’s export basket. The diversification of the oilseeds contracts will enable value chain participants to foray into an additional asset for trading, he said.
India is the third largest producer of sesame seeds. The country has a global market share of 12 per cent of the sesame seeds trade.
The relaunch of NCDEX’s sesame seed futures contract could create a global benchmark for price indicators, not only domestic but also international participants.
Sesame seed exports between last April and March 2020 was 282,236 tonnes, valued at ₹3,723 crore.
The average market size of sesame in India in the last five year has been ₹7,280 crore. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are the leading producers of sesame seeds, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat, respectively.
Kapil Dev, Head of Business & Products, NCDEX, said
the stakeholders in the sesame value chain, which includes farmers, millers, traders and exporters, are often exposed to price risks. With the availability of sesame seeds futures contract, VCPs will be in a better position to make informed decisions while trading.
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...