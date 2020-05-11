Nearly 78% of Coonoor tea sold

Nearly 78 per cent of the offer at Sale 19 of the Coonoor Tea Trade Association auctions was sold with the average price dropping to ₹94.84 a kg from ₹97.56 fetched in the previous sale.

Homedale Estate’s Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the auctions with Shreeji Traders buying it for ₹281 a kg.

Homedale Estate’s Super Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹256.

These two grades surpassed the prices fetched by any other tea, CTC or orthodox, from any factory in this auction.

In the CTC leaf tea auction, Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe Fanning grade topped at ₹250. Among orthodox teas, Kairbetta topped at ₹251 followed by Kodanad at ₹245, Glendale at ₹211 and Havukal at ₹210.

This auction was postponed by a day due to lockdown disruptions. The CTTA has said that from Sale 20, auctions will be held as per schedule.