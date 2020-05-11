Nearly 78 per cent Coonoor tea sold

Nearly 78 per cent of the offer at Sale No: 19 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold with the average price dropping to ₹ 94.84 a kg from ₹ 97.56 fetched in previous Sale.

Homedale Estate’s Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions when Shreeji Traders bought it for ₹ 281 a kg.

Homedale Estate’s Super Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹ 256.

These two grades surpassed the prices fetched by any other tea, CTC or orthodox, from any factory, corporate or bought leaf, in this auction.

In the CTC Leaf tea auction, Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe Fanning grade topped at ₹ 250.

Among orthodox teas, Kairbetta topped at ₹ 251 followed by Kodanad ₹ 245, Glendale ₹ 211 and Havukal ₹ 210.

This auction was postponed by a day due to disturbances in the tea trade arising from lockdown and concomitant safety issues raised by truck drivers and loading workers.

The CTTA has said that from Sale No: 20, auctions will be held as per schedule.