Nearly 88% of Coonoor tea sold

About 88 per cent of the teas offered for sale at Sale No 40 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold.

The chronicle of CTC teas from the Coonoor-based small-scale factory, popularly called bought leaf factory, Homedale Tea Factory, topping the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association beating the prices of corporate teas continued this week.

Homedale Red Dust tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the auctions when GLT Enterprises bought it for ₹250 a kg.

No other CTC tea entered the high-price bracket of over ₹200 per kg. Homedale’s achievement is significant considering that it is about three times the average price of ₹87 per kg recorded at the auction by all teas.

The highest price among the orthodox teas from corporate sector was ₹239 a kg fetched by Kairbetta. Chamraj followed at ₹237, Nonsuch Orthodox ₹206 and Havukal ₹200.