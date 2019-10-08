Nervous near-month castorseed contract hits upper circuit

The iPhone 11 Pro nails it with photography and video
Rather happily, I received the smaller of the two more advanced (read expensive) new iPhones for review. The ...
After falling continuously for the last six sessions, the castor-seed contract on NCDEX was up four per cent at ₹4,280 a quintal, yielding to various measures implemented by the exchange and launch of similar contract by BSE.
The November contract was also up four per cent at ₹4,560 a quintal. The far month contract was even locked up at the higher circuit. Though the traders were confused on prices reversing its downward trend, they hope the exchange move to square off the open position of defaulting members in the October contract has come at the right time to avoid a settlement crisis.
Prices of castor-seed has rallied one-way to touch ₹6,000 a quintal on September 20 and fell sharply to ₹4,276 on October 4, sending both the spot and futures markets in a tizzy.
On Monday, the near month October contract hit the four per cent upper circuit at ₹4,450. Commodity derivatives market was closed on Tuesday.
Last Friday, NCDEX had compulsorily squared off castorseed contracts worth ₹735 crore of the defaulted clients using the contract tear-up option for the first time ever. The exchange had also auctioned 370 tonnes of buy position at the reserve price of ₹4,650 crore to avoid potential default during October contract settlement which will begin from October 11.
The exchange will levy compensation of 8 per cent and a penalty of five per cent on defaulting clearing members. The compensation will be paid to the members who have given consent to voluntary tear up their sell positions, it said.
The exchange had stored up 138,570 tonnes, including the open position of current defaulting members and allocated it to the sell position on a pro-rata basis.
Rather happily, I received the smaller of the two more advanced (read expensive) new iPhones for review. The ...
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, ...
The plan mitigates timing risk, as investments are made automatically at fixed intervals
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...