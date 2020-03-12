New turmeric prices fall

New turmeric prices fell on Thursday. “New turmeric prices fell by ₹200 a quintal. About 2,100 bags of new turmeric and 1,400 bags of old turmeric were brought for sale. Traders quoted lower prices and purchased all of the new turmeric,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Salesyard, new finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,514-7,111 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,819-6,139. Old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,058-6,289 and root variety at ₹4,375-5,848. Of the total arrival of 2,583 bags of turmeric, 1,098 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,000-6,389 and root variety at ₹3,426-5,139. Of 337 bags arrived, 210 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,414-6,969 and root variety at ₹5,109-6,399. Of 659 bags kept for sale, 462 were sold.