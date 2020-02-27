New turmeric prices go up

New turmeric prices recorded an increase in Erode markets on Thursday.

“The market saw arrivals of 2,500 bags of new turmeric on Thursday. Traders, after examining the samples of new Mysore-8 variety turmeric, quoted higher prices and purchased all the 2,500 bags. We are expecting more quantities of new turmeric to arrive next week,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, new turmeric was sold at ₹5,966-6,829 a quintal for finger turmeric and ₹5,499-6,315 for root variety. The old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,400-6,500 and root variety at ₹5,109-6,039. Of the total arrival of 2,134 bags of turmeric, 1,127 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the old turmeric was sold at ₹5,414-6,599 and root variety at ₹5,006- 6,399. Of 734 bags arrived, 563 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,788-6,839 and root variety at ₹5,089-6,345. Of 494 bags kept for sale, 412 bags were sold.