Nickel gains, cotton slips on MCX

Nickel and rubber futures opened higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday, and cotton and crude oil futures were quoted lower.

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), steel long and kapas futures opened lower and soyabean futures opened higher during the opening hour on Tuesday.

On MCX, the November futures of nickel was trading at ₹1560 against the previous close of ₹1545.70, up by 0.93 per cent. Nickel December futures opened at ₹1555.30 against the previous close of ₹1544.40. It had hit a low of ₹1552 and a high of ₹1558.80.

The November futures of cotton was down by 0.53 per cent in the initial hour of the morning trading. It was trading at ₹31840 as against the previous close of ₹32010.

The December contracts of steel long lost 1.40 per cent in the initial hour of the trading on NCDEX on Tuesday. It opened at ₹43200 against the previous close of ₹43660, and was trading at ₹43050 in the initial hour of the morning trading.

The December futures of soyabean gained 4.59 per cent and was trading at ₹6724. It opened at ₹6500 against the previous close of ₹6429.