Commodities

Nickel, rubber gain on MCX; turmeric, guar gum down on NCDEX

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on November 24, 2021

Steel long and dhaniya were the top gainers

Natural gas and CPO (crude palm oil) futures were quoted lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the afternoon trading on Wednesday, and rubber and nickel futures were the top gainers.

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), steel long and dhaniya were the top gainers during the afternoon trading on Wednesday, and guar gum and turmeric (unpolished) futures were quoted lower.

On MCX, the December futures of rubber were trading at ₹19748 against the previous close of ₹19351, up by 2.05 per cent, in the afternoon trading on Wednesday.

The December contracts of nickel were up by 1.16 per cent in the afternoon trading. It was trading at ₹1572.5 against the previous close of ₹1554.5.

On Wednesday afternoon, the December futures of natural gas were down by 5.9 per cent, and the December futures of CPO were down by 0.2 per cent.

The December futures of natural gas was trading at ₹375.7 against the previous close of ₹381.6, and the December futures of CPO were trading at ₹1129.1 against the previous close of ₹1,131.4 in the afternoon trading on Wednesday.

On NCDEX, the December contracts of dhaniya were trading at ₹9,044 against the previous close of ₹8,958, up by 0.96 per cent. The December futures of steel long were trading at ₹43,800 against the previous close of ₹43,290, up by 1.18 per cent on NCDEX.

The December contracts of turmeric (unpolished) and guar gum were down by 1.33 per cent and 2.38 per cent, respectively, on Wednesday afternoon.

The December contracts of guar gum were trading at ₹11,112 against the previous close of ₹11,383.

The December futures of turmeric (unpolished) were trading at ₹7,734 against the previous close of ₹7,838.

Published on November 24, 2021

NCDEX
Nickel
rubber (commodity)
commodities market
