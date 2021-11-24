Nickel, rubber gain on MCX; turmeric, guar gum down on NCDEX

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Natural gas and CPO (crude palm oil) futures were quoted lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the afternoon trading on Wednesday, and rubber and nickel futures were the top gainers.
On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), steel long and dhaniya were the top gainers during the afternoon trading on Wednesday, and guar gum and turmeric (unpolished) futures were quoted lower.
On MCX, the December futures of rubber were trading at ₹19748 against the previous close of ₹19351, up by 2.05 per cent, in the afternoon trading on Wednesday.
The December contracts of nickel were up by 1.16 per cent in the afternoon trading. It was trading at ₹1572.5 against the previous close of ₹1554.5.
On Wednesday afternoon, the December futures of natural gas were down by 5.9 per cent, and the December futures of CPO were down by 0.2 per cent.
The December futures of natural gas was trading at ₹375.7 against the previous close of ₹381.6, and the December futures of CPO were trading at ₹1129.1 against the previous close of ₹1,131.4 in the afternoon trading on Wednesday.
On NCDEX, the December contracts of dhaniya were trading at ₹9,044 against the previous close of ₹8,958, up by 0.96 per cent. The December futures of steel long were trading at ₹43,800 against the previous close of ₹43,290, up by 1.18 per cent on NCDEX.
The December contracts of turmeric (unpolished) and guar gum were down by 1.33 per cent and 2.38 per cent, respectively, on Wednesday afternoon.
The December contracts of guar gum were trading at ₹11,112 against the previous close of ₹11,383.
The December futures of turmeric (unpolished) were trading at ₹7,734 against the previous close of ₹7,838.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...