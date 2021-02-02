NMDC upbeat on topping previous year’s output despite Covid challenges

NMDC iron ore production for January 2021 stood at 3.86 MT (million tonnes) against 3.31 MT in January 2020, registering a growth of 16.7%.

NMDC expects to exceed the previous year’s production and sales despite the problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

January 2021 production and sales are the highest ever January performance since the inception. On January 31, 2021, NMDC achieved an output of 1.65 lakh tonnes on a single day which is the highest for any day in this financial year.

Iron ore sales for January 2021 was at 3.74 MT against 2.96 MT in January 2020, a growth of 26.4%. Iron ore production up to January in FY21 is 25.66 MT is at par with the same period last year. Similarly, iron ore sales up to January in FY21 is 26.01 MT which is above CPLY, despite Covid-19 pandemic this year.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, in a statement said, “NMDC is on its way to exceed and maintain its leadership in the industry. We performed remarkably well during the crisis of 2020, and with modern processes being implemented, we are confident to do even better.”

On the budget, Deb said “This Union Budget has given thrust on infrastructure, along with manufacturing. This will drive the demand for steel which in turn will drive the demand for iron ore. NMDC, with its seven operational iron ore mines, is committed to meet the increased demand for iron ore in the country.”