No equalisation levy on rough diamond sourced online: Nirmala Sitharaman

The government has clarified that the two per cent equalisation levy will not be applicable on rough diamond sourced through the e-auction.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a meeting held on Wednesday assured the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India. a clarification in this regard will be issued soon.

Starting April 1, equalisation levy of two per cent was levied from April 1 on online sale of goods owned by e-commerce operator and online provision of services provided by the e-commerce.

After representation by GJEPC, the government has indicated that clarification will soon be issued to ensure that the diamond sector is not burdened with the EL, even where the rough diamonds are procured through auctions over a digital platform.

Colin Shah, Chairman, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, said while the EL is structured as a levy on the foreign entity, the global miners and traders are likely to revise the pricing structure to account for the EL.

With the Covid pandemic, the entire transactions and business trade are happening online or by e-commerce platforms, with the advent of EL, India would lose its global competitive edge, he said.

Sabysachi Ray, Executive Director, GJEPC said, “Over 95 per cent of diamonds imported in India are for manufacturing purpose and are exported and sold in the international markets. The clarification on the levy will help the industry meet international demand for jewellery more efficiently during the coming Christmas, Gifting season and New Year after the initial set back due to Covid,” he said.