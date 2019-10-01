Commodities

No fresh upcountry demand for turmeric

October 01, 2019

The traders have yet to receive fresh upcountry demand for turmeric.

Good quality turmeric at Regulated Market was increased by ₹350-400 a quintal and root variety was increased by ₹250 a quintal. In other markets there was no improvement in price and steady market is experienced. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,469-7,519 a quintal, root variety at ₹5,816-6,429 a quintal. 1,373 bags of turmeric were arrived for sale, of which 579 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,131-7,019 a quintal, root variety at ₹5,399-6,489 a quintal. Of the 555 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 347 bags were sold.

