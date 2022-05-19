Non-subsidised LPG prices raised by ₹3.50; crosses ₹1,000-mark

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was raised on Thursday by ₹3.50 per cylinder, the second hike in a month.
Post the price hike, the non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost ₹1,003, Mumbai ₹1002.50, in Kolkata ₹1,029, and in Chennai ₹1,018.50.
On May 7, the gas prices were increased by ₹50 following which the LPG cylinder costs had already crossed the ₹1,000-mark in several cities
Besides, the prices of commercial cylinders have been increased by ₹8. Now, a 19-kg LPG cylinder will be sold at ₹2,354 in Delhi. The prices in Mumbai are ₹2,306, Kolkata (₹2,454), and Chennai (₹2,507).
Earlier on May 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinders, was raised by ₹102.50 to ₹2,355.50 a cylinder. In the last year, the rate of commercial cylinders has reportedly gone up by ₹750.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.