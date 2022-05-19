hamburger

Commodities

Non-subsidised LPG prices raised by ₹3.50; crosses ₹1,000-mark

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: May 19, 2022

Alongside, oil firms have also hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹8

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was raised on Thursday by ₹3.50 per cylinder, the second hike in a month.

Post the price hike, the non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost ₹1,003, Mumbai ₹1002.50, in Kolkata ₹1,029, and in Chennai ₹1,018.50.

On May 7, the gas prices were increased by ₹50 following which the LPG cylinder costs had already crossed the ₹1,000-mark in several cities

Besides, the prices of commercial cylinders have been increased by ₹8. Now, a 19-kg LPG cylinder will be sold at ₹2,354 in Delhi. The prices in Mumbai are ₹2,306, Kolkata (₹2,454), and Chennai (₹2,507).

Earlier on May 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinders, was raised by ₹102.50 to ₹2,355.50 a cylinder. In the last year, the rate of commercial cylinders has reportedly gone up by ₹750.

Published on May 19, 2022
LPG
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you