Commodities

Non-tariff initiatives are needed to boost oilseeds output

G Chandrashekhar | Updated on June 09, 2020 Published on June 09, 2020

An agency report quoting unnamed government officials suggesting that India may hike customs duty on imported vegetable oils to fund its domestic oilseeds promotion programme is currently doing the rounds.

If true, it is a bad idea. Over the years, tariff changes have made little difference to domestic oilseeds cultivation. Tariff hikes have hardly helped oilseed growers, but have surely enriched importers taking speculative position. Today, the fate of the Indian oilseed growers is as bad as it was, say 20 years ago.

Often, changes in tariff from time to time have been either ill-timed or kneejerk or thoughtless or worse, the government succumbing to lobby pressure. The annual hike in minimum support price for key oilseeds is often nullified by either excessive import of vegetable oil or ill-timed tariff changes that depress domestic oilseed prices.

Changes in import tariff are at best short-term fixes, and certainly not a long-term turnaround strategy for the oilseeds sector. However, successive governments, even while paying lip service to oilseeds growers, have continued to encourage large-scale import.

No wonder, area under oilseed cultivation is stagnating at around 260 lakh hectares. Three oilseeds – soybean, groundnut and rapeseed/mustard – account for about 220 lakh hectares or 85 per cent of total cultivated area in the two seasons, kharif and rabi. But the yields are abysmally low at about 1,100 kg per hectare, 50 per cent of world average. Lack of breakthrough in seed technology, monsoon dependence and poor motivation/incentive for growers have combined to keep oilseeds production trapped.

Way forward

If the government is serious about Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India), raising import duty on imported edible oil is a poor solution. It is critical to first neutralize the adverse effects of large-scale or excessive import of low-priced vegetable oil on Indian oilseed growers.

Non-tariff options are the way forward. Even without disturbing the present duty structure, the government must impose a quantitative ceiling on vegetable oil import, say at about 130 lakh tonnes a year, which would translate to about 10 per cent lower than the current level of annual import. In addition, imports have to be strictly monitored and regulated in a way that the country is not flooded with imported oils at the time of either planting or harvest of domestic oilseed crops.

QR on vegetable oil import – to be reviewed every six months – will immediately help boost domestic oilseed prices above the specified minimum support price (MSP). If, over a few seasons, oilseed growers are able to obtain prices at or above MSP, they will feel reassured and will continue to improve their agronomic practices.

The government need not spend any extra money at all for oilseeds development. It is enough if the existing funds are deployed productively. As this writer has argued in the past in these columns, oilseeds cultivation must be promoted in frontline States of Punjab and Haryana in order to break the grain mono-cropping cycle (rice-wheat-rice cycle) that has destroyed soil health and pushed the water table to alarmingly low levels. This initiative needs no money; but only political will to implement.

We have been talking about exploiting non-conventional oil sources such as tree-borne oilseeds. Nothing much as happened in the last thirty years to leverage this nature’s bounty.

It is clear, given the entrenched interests and utter lack of political will to bring about a major transformation, India is not going to be able to become self-sufficient in vegetable oils for long years. But the journey towards self-reliance must start. The alarming dependence on imports to the extent of 70 percent of our consumption needs is the result of a series of omissions and commissions of successive governments. It must change; and change is possible without efforts to raise additional funds.

The writer is a policy commentator and agribusiness specialist. Views are personal

Published on June 09, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
oilseeds and edible oil
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Weak demand drag pulses

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.