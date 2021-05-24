Normal monsoon, national mission to help boost acreage under oilseeds: SEA

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India feels that acreage under oilseeds may witness a massive rebound during Kharif.
In a letter to the members of SEA of India on Monday, Atul Chaturvedi, President of SEA of India, said that IMD has forecast a normal monsoon (96 to 104 per cent of LPA) and expected to touch Kerala by May 31.
Stating that this would be the third consecutive year of normal monsoon, he said: “With monsoon likely to be normal and farmers having received very good prices for oilseed, we feel acreage under oilseed may witness a massive rebound during Kharif. Coupled with the new found enthusiasm among farmers, the Government has also launched the much-delayed National Mission on Oilseeds. All these developments augur well for the oilseed sector and would go a long way in working towards Aatmanirbharta.”
He hoped that the national mission is adequately funded to make this a game-changing initiative. Referring to the increase in the prices of edible oils at the international level, he said customs duty collections have skyrocketed. “Part of that new bounty should be utilized for oilseed development in the country,” he said.
The unprecedented bull run in edible oil prices witnessed in the last few months is now showing signs of fatigue, both nationally and internationally. He said it would be interesting to see whether this upward rally has run its course, or it is just a lull before the upward climb restarts.
Stating that the Government is worried as the inflation is crossing the comfort zone of RBI and policymakers, he said: “We can expect some serious action in the coming days to cool the prices and give comfort to the consumers in these trying times.”
He said the association would strongly oppose any plans to reintroduce the Essential Commodities Act to rein in prices, as this move has the potential of disturbing the supply chain of edible oils and lead to massive disruption.
“This socialist era Act should be confined to pages of history as it has harmed the orderly development of our agricultural markets. We sincerely hope the Government desists from using this tool as it will be counter-productive and do more harm than good,” he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...