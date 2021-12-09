North-East to emerge as hub for rubber production: Piyush Goyal

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
The Centre is planning rubber plantations on 2 lakh hectares in the North-Eastern region over the next five years helping it emerge as a hub for rubber production, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.
Tripura is the second largest producer of rubber in the country with 30,000 hectare cultivation, the Minister pointed out in his virtual address at the “Destination Tripura - Investment Summit” on Thursday.
Highlighting the huge potential for growth in the rubber sector, Goyal said the State should take advantage as the early harvester to expand its rubber plantations, according to an official release issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry. The tyre manufacturing industry, too, is playing a role in expansion of rubber plantations in the country, the release stated. Tyre makers are looking for a long term solution to the recurrent problem of shortage of high quality raw material.
Four major tyre companies represented by Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association have agreed to contribute ₹1,000 crores over five years for rubber plantation development in 200,000 hectares of land in the seven States of North East India. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Rubber Board and ATMA in March 2021.
A transfer of ₹12 crore has already been made by the rubber companies to the account set up by Rubber Board on May 20 2021, the release said. Funds provided by the companies are being used for procuring planting materials for starting planting operations in 2021. Goyal also stressed on the scope that bamboo cultivation held for Tripura, which is home to the largest bamboo flooring unit. “Tripura has the potential to emerge as the country’s hub of agarbatti industry and make India Atma Nirbhar in bamboo, often called the ‘Green Gold’ industry,” the Minister said.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...